Bp Plc Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $845.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.46, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $816.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
The Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
