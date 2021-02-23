Bp Plc Takes $1.01 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

