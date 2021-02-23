Bp Plc Sells 8,505 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,325. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.