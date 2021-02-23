Bp Plc Sells 5,353 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

