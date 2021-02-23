Bp Plc Sells 5,116 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.