Bp Plc Sells 3,467 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $264.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $271.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

