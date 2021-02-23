Bp Plc Sells 10,954 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Ameren by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of AEE opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

