Bp Plc Has $914,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Seagen stock opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

