Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

