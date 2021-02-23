Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$41.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.37. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

