Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.30 million and the lowest is $119.90 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. 380,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -265.76, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $1,698,515. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

