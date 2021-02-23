Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 176,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

