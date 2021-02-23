Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $56,392.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,107,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,398. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

