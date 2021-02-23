BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

ZEB stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.75. 864,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,859. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$18.11 and a 52-week high of C$30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.36.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.