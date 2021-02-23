BMO Capital Markets Raises Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$237.91.

Shares of BYD opened at C$214.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$225.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

