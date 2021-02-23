Blue Edge Capital LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,360. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $87.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

