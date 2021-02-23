Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 188 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $311.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.25 and a 200 day moving average of $330.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

