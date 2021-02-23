Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

