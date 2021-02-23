Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

