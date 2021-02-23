Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 229,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

UBER opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

