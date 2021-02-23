Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.