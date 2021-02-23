Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in YETI were worth $60,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $638,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,805,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,680 shares of company stock worth $7,114,847. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

