Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,784 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $106.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

