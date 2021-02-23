BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.93

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.10. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 9,184 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.