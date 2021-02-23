BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.33

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 37,858 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

