BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $12.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 162,426 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 137,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

