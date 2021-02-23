BlackRock Inc. Sells 427,399 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $612,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 94.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

