BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.00% of Floor & Decor worth $579,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND stock opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

