BlackRock Inc. Purchases 161,531 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Hill-Rom worth $620,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

