BlackRock Inc. Has $630.83 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Five9 worth $630,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.94. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

