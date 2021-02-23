BlackLine (BL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2021 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

2/16/2021 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/12/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $138.00.

12/30/2020 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

12/29/2020 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ BL opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

