Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

BSM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,384. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

