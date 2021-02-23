Bitcoin Incognito Tops 1-Day Volume of $185.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $116,304.43 and approximately $185.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

