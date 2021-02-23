Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

