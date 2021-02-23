BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

