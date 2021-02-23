Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Trading 8.7% Higher

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) traded up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B.

