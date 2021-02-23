Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 5.2%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.06 and last traded at $78.62. Approximately 621,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 590,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

