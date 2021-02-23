Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 5.2%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.06 and last traded at $78.62. Approximately 621,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 590,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.09.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.
