Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.00.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.