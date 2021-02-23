BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

