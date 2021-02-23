BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. 282,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,518,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

