Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

BHE opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,423.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

