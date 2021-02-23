BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Down 8.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,448,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,739,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

