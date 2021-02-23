BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Down 8.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,448,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,739,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
