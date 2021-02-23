Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $650,833.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $89.49 million and approximately $650,833.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.