Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDRFY stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

