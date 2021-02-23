Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

