Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.48. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

