Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

