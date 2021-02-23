Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Hershey by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

