Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 584 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $383.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

