Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 202 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,087.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.